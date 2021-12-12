Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

