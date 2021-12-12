Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.97 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-2.03 EPS.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

