Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

