Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magna International were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE:MGA opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

