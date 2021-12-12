Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $258,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,095,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,720,000 after purchasing an additional 174,131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

