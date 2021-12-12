Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $393,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

