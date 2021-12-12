Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $148.99 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.