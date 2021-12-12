Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Head to Head Survey

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hut 8 Mining
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Match Group
|$2.39 billion
|15.43
|$128.56 million
|$1.94
|67.19
Profitability
This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hut 8 Mining
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Match Group
|20.75%
|-90.70%
|15.11%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hut 8 Mining and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hut 8 Mining
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Match Group
|0
|5
|12
|0
|2.71
Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.10%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $169.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.04%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Match Group.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
7.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Match Group beats Hut 8 Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
