Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Purchases $39,955.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 125.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 967,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,388,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

