HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,753.43 or 0.98924397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00048997 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00279877 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.00397307 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00159118 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001805 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

