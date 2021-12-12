Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,787. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

