ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of ICU Medical worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 318,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $223.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.34.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James upped their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.