IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPGDF opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. IGO has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.55.
About IGO
