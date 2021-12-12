IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPGDF opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. IGO has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

About IGO

IGO Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in the exploration and mining of gold and nickel. It operates through the following business segments: Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, Jaguar Operation, Nova Project, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities. The Tropicana Operation segment represents the joint venture interest in the Tropicana Gold Mine.

