Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report sales of $826.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $789.24 million and the highest is $878.83 million. Incyte reported sales of $789.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Incyte.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Incyte by 214.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Incyte by 271.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 551,469 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 444,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

