Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 450 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CME Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Amundi bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,101,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,885. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.57 and a 200-day moving average of $210.66. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.