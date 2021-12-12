Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $101,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lennar were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 725.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.06.

NYSE:LEN opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

