Independence Bank of Kentucky Invests $40,000 in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 110.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $102.86. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.