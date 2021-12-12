Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,502 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $165.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $148.99 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day moving average of $166.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.