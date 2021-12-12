Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

NYSE:INGR opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ingredion by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

