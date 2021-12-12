Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

INBX opened at $39.18 on Friday. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Inhibrx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inhibrx by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Inhibrx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Inhibrx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inhibrx (INBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.