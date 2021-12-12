Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IOSP. CL King lowered their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.36. Innospec has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

