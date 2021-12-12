Insider Buying: Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Major Shareholder Acquires $172,125.00 in Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $172,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steven Michael Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 10,553 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12.

On Monday, November 29th, Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 37,947 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,671.46.

Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

