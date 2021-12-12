Insider Buying: Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Buys $24,650.00 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $24,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Clene stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Clene Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. Research analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Clene during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clene by 7,045.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clene during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

