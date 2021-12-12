Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider Sells $1,432,611.66 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,432,611.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BBW opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.95. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 62,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth about $2,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 266,043 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

