Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Sells 89,640 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 89,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $8,432,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $96.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

