Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arkadiy Dobkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total transaction of $3,306,850.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 2,341 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,580,175.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00.

NYSE EPAM opened at $697.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $639.48 and its 200-day moving average is $589.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.34 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 87,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

