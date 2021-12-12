Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CFO Sells $1,829,436.00 in Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ESS opened at $345.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.26 and its 200-day moving average is $325.71.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,753,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.61.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

