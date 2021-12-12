Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $413,750.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $42,854.88.

On Thursday, September 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $85.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $87.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

