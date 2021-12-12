Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) VP Sells $15,268.39 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) VP Fathi Hakam sold 2,083 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $15,268.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 760,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 526,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

