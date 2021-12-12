Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Sells 890 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lennox International stock opened at $331.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.67 and a 200-day moving average of $323.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.86.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

