Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Sells 890 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lennox International stock opened at $331.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.67 and a 200-day moving average of $323.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.86.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
