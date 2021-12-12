Insider Selling: State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells $1,296,366.66 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,296,366.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $51.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.34.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STFC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,092 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 143.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

