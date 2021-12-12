Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) VP Sells $58,336.98 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.29 and a beta of 2.53.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

