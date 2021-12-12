Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Sells $2,350,530.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92.

On Friday, October 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98.

Shares of V opened at $213.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.83. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 37,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 102,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

