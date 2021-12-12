Insider Selling: XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Insider Sells $101,010.00 in Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1,164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

