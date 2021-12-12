Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.19. Approximately 13,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 12,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 219,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 12.52% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

