Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $324.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $324.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $325.00 million and the lowest is $324.00 million. Interface posted sales of $276.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.83 on Friday. Interface has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interface by 29.6% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 413,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 11.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,669 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Interface by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 346,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

