Internet Computer Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $28.79 or 0.00057032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.29 billion and approximately $131.93 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00058601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.54 or 0.08158414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00079680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,552.57 or 1.00139516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018310 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,284,864 coins and its circulating supply is 183,750,198 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

