Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $347.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.81. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

