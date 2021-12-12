Invesco Ltd. Has $800,000 Stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.19% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 59,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.43%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

