Invesco Ltd. Purchases 20,719 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Euronav by 1,433.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

EURN opened at $9.17 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

