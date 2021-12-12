Invesco Ltd. Sells 236,568 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 236,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 51.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,195,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after acquiring an additional 403,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 254.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 646,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 240,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 260,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KIRK. Benchmark began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KIRK opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $189.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.89. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

