Invesco Ltd. Sells 331,752 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 331,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.13% of The Container Store Group worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE TCS opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $562.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

