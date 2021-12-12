Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.