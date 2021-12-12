Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.3% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $398.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

