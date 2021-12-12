Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Prism Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Prism Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.5% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 81,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 80,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 582.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $398.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.63 and a 200 day moving average of $369.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

