Investors Buy Large Volume of Full Truck Alliance Call Options (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,870 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,646% compared to the average volume of 130 call options.
Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $11.78 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29.
Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.
About Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
