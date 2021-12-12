Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 20,395 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 270% compared to the average volume of 5,512 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 423,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 381,917 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 595,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 839,721 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.19 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

