ION Price Reaches $0.0276 on Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 50.8% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $380,290.62 and approximately $21.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00173612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00023786 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00516151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,678,097 coins and its circulating supply is 13,778,097 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.