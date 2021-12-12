Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

IRWD opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,075 shares of company stock valued at $985,169. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,800 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 910,801 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

