iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,281,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.